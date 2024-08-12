It is scheduled for release in 2025 on PC and consoles. We imagine it will arrive at least on PS5 and Xbox Series X and S, but we do not rule out that it could also make an appearance on Nintendo’s new console, the Super Nintendo Switch.

Development studio The Farm 51 has Chernobylite 2: Exclusion Zone announced sequel to the acclaimed first-person shooter with role-playing elements set near the Chornobyl nuclear power plant. Unlike the first chapter, this is a open world action role-playing game (the original was divided into maps) and a non-linear story.

A different game

The announcement was made with a trailer published as a temporary exclusive by IGN.com, in which we can see the gameplay of the game right awayincluding the third-person camera. In short, it is a title that appears similar in setting but completely different from the first Chernobylite in gameplay, as you can see.

At the same time as the video, the Chernobylite 2: Exclusion Zone Steam Pagefrom which several pieces of information can be gleaned. “You are a planewalker who travels between parallel worlds in search of a precious material with high energy potential called chernobylite,” it is explained, before adding that the protagonist is Trapped in the Zone and will have to fight for his life, battling nocturnal creatures and guiding some survivors.

We are quite far from the decidedly more intimate plot than the first episodealthough some ideas will remain the same, such as using the squad to carry out missions, the presence of multiple factions on the field and so on. There will also be cooperative missions, which will be integrated into the single player campaign.