Giuliano Musiello, former striker of, among other Roma, Genoa and Avellino teams, died in Saluzzo, where he lived, the team with which he won, jointly with Roberto Pruzzo, the title of top scorer in Serie B, with 18 goals, in 1975/76. He was 70 years old and passed away this morning after a short illness. Born in Torviscosa, Friuli, in 1954, he was a striker in the 1970s for various Serie A and B teams. Raised between Spal and Atalanta, he was launched into Serie A in the 1972/73 season by the Bergamo players.

The move to Juventus the following year did not lead to a lucky season: in the team coached by Vycpalek he only played in the Italian Cup, scoring one goal in the Italian Cup, against Cesena.





In Nils Liedholm's Roma he played 2 championships. Then he moved to Genoa, Hellas Verona (still in Serie A, with 21 appearances and 3 goals), and Foggia before saying goodbye to big football and moving to the province, between Cuneo, Novara and Savona. Done with playing football, Musiello opened a football school in Saluzzo which still bears his name today.

Giuliano Musiello will remain in history also for having been mentioned in the song Nuntereggae more than Rino Gaetano in the famous verse: «…Causio dribbles who passes to Tardelli, Musiello, Antognoni, Zaccarelli…»