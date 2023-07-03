Throughout the day on Monday, the funeral home for Vincenzo D’Amico, who passed away last Saturday after a long illness, was set up on the Campidoglio in Rome. Present, among others, the mayor of the capital Gualtieri, the minister Lollobrigida, the councilor Onorato and the president of the FIGC Gravina, as well as various exponents of the Lazio world.

reactions

—

The mayor of Rome, Gualtieri, was struck by the death: “D’Amico was a great footballer, he made the history of our league and of Lazio in particular – he said -. It was a pleasure to see him play, I grew up with his generation and I I consider him very lucky. He was generous and serious, he was a flag, a symbol of a football that no longer exists. I think it is right that Rome remembers him. We will evaluate some ideas to pay homage to him in the most appropriate way”. Already on Sunday afternoon the councilor for Sport of Rome Capital, Alessandro Onorato, had hinted that the Municipality will move to name an area after him as recently done with the president of Lazio in which D’Amico played and who in 1974 won the scudetto, the first in the club’s history: “He fought head-on against the disease – said Onorato -. A champion in life as on the pitch. With Mayor Gualtieri we will find the right way to best honor his memory Historic Lazio flag, an unforgettable footballer who was able to make everyone love him for his sympathy and humanity. Rome remembers him with affection”. Minister Lollobrigida was also present: “Another point of reference for Roman football and beyond is leaving. He loved Lazio and he loved Italy…”. The funeral was held on Tuesday at Ponte Milvio, a few meters from the Curva Nord, where the fans already gave their last farewell to both Tommaso Maestrelli (Lazio coach who won the Scudetto in 1974) and Bob Lovati (Lazio captain who won the Scudetto in 1958 Coppa Italia, his first major trophy).