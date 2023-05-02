The farewell to Barbara Capovaniwith the company and the daughters of the Tuscan psychiatrist they give the last heartbreaking goodbye to the doctor who lost her life at the hands of a former patient. The words of the man who loved her are full of regret and disbelief in the face of what happened. The psychiatrist has long been busy trying to change the rules, treatments and even mindsets about mental health.

Your dedication to your work was total. You weren’t a doctor, you were born a doctor: at the age of 6 you decided that you would be a psychiatrist and so it was. Yours was a mission in which you always gave your all.

With these words the companion of the psychiatrist who lost his life at the hands of one of his former patients recalls the doctor. On her social networks, after the woman’s funeral, which took place in private form, the man remembered her with very sweet words.

You weren’t interested in personal glory, money, you shunned appearing in the newspapers. You were pure substance, you were doing towards appearing, you had a thousand ideas and an incomparable problem solving ability.

Michele Bellandi thus retraces the story of his beloved companion, who unfortunately lost her life at the hands of 35-year-old Gianluca Paul Seung. The former patient waited for him to leave the hospital Santa Clara of Pisa where he worked with dedication.

Barbara Capovani, the companion remembers the psychiatrist in a moving post on social media

My love, I don’t even know where to start, how to say things that can do you justice, that can help, if not understand, at least guess who Barbara was. The versatility of your personality, its infinite facets and at the same time your gentle simplicity which made you accessible and open to everyone, without exception.

To his words are added those of his daughters. The eldest greeted her mother thus: