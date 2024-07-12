Alessandria – Here we go again. The ultra-centenary history of a historic club in the Italian football scene, such as Alessandria writes another disastrous pageunthinkable only three years ago. A sporting failure first of all, even if the corporate one seems around the corner and that refers to the one in 2003 that cost the cancellation of the sporting title, Us Alessandria 1912, then recovered. Once again fans, an entire city, see the ghosts of a past that was thought, beyond all the difficulties faced in this last season, belonged only to bad memories. And instead.

Not only was there relegation to Serie D, but the company risks no longer having a future. A relegation to D, three years after the triumph of the return to B after 47 years, almost unexpectedly, winning the playoffs on penalties against Padova in a Moccagatta full and seething with fans. A flash in the pan, then there was a sudden collapse. Immediately relegated from the second division, here is a championship in C with salvation achieved in the playouts. A scare that taught nothing, indeed proposing a final season that was nothing short of hallucinatory, for changes in ownership, managers, coaches, with an sloppiness and incompetence never seen before. Factors that one would not have thought could exist in this part of Lower Piedmont, industrious, with examples of virtuous sports management.

But football seems like another planet, it gives emotions but also schizophrenia. Logical now that the terms for paying the last quarter between salaries and contributions have expired – and it was the essential requirement to be able to register the team in the fourth division championship – go hunting for the culprits. Perhaps a useless exercise, but the attribution of responsibilities cannot be overlooked. Starting with those of Luca di Masi. The era of Masi – entrepreneur and real estate developer, originally from Turin, with the greys in his heart, he always said, photographed as a boy in the curve at the Moccagatta – has been a continuous series of ups and downs. He took the team to C with the ambition of being the “pres” of the return to Serie B.

With him as number one in the club, Alessandria won a Serie C Italian Cup, Tim Cup semi-final against Milan after the extraordinary victories of Palermo, La Spezia and Genoa against the Grifone. Thanks to Di Masi, fans were able to applaud players of a higher category, such as Gonzalez, Bocalon. The turning point of Di Masi’s eleven years as president of the greys was probably the 2016-2017 season, with a triumphal ride for a large part of the season that should have ended with promotion to B. Then an absurd end to the season, the comeback of Cremonese winner of the championship and the defeat against Parma in the playoff final, failing for the second time the possibility of moving up to the cadets. There the toy perhaps began to break, with the following seasons conditioned by the mood of the president: between moments of euphoria and important investments for the team and sudden downsizing. Until the perhaps unexpected promotion with the victory in the playoffs in the summer of 2021 with Moreno Longo on the bench.

A B supported with perhaps inadequate financial means and the miracle of salvation that didn’t happen on the last day. From that moment on, Di Masi’s disengagement began, and he resisted another season waiting for buyers who never arrived, the team was saved in the playouts. But by then the relationship between Di Masi and especially the fans was broken. Maybe it’s not like that, but the impression is that Di Masi wanted to get rid of the club, at all costs, even with the risk of selling it to the first comer. And with hindsight, having given Alessandria to Enea Benedetto, seemed to confirm that feeling.

This is how last season began with proclamations, arguments between members, changes of managers, coaches, players. Perennial revolving doors, in the middle also an investigation by the Guardia di Finanza. The team and the club in the meantime changed hands again, acquired by another foreign entrepreneur, Andrea Molinaro, have not repeated the miracle of salvation, and that investigation has blocked the company’s accounts, a block that has prevented the payment of the last installment of salaries and contributions and the registration in the D series. So the company, after some hope linked to the arrival of an English fund, has raised the white flag. And now the future is not gray, but black.