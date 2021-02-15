After knowing the news of the death of the former striker and World champion with Argentina in 1978 Leopoldo Jacinto Luque, the messages in networks began to multiply to dismiss the renowned soccer player.

With words of affection, photos or anecdotes with the player, athletes and clubs paid tribute to the River footballer and the National Team who He died this Monday at the age of 71 in Mendoza, after being hospitalized with coronavirus for more than a month at the Cuyo clinic.

“The unfortunate news is the death of Leopoldo Luque, my condolences to all his family may he rest in peace,” said Nery Pumpido, another World Champion.

Alberto Tarantini also added to the condolences: “Rest in peace dear friend and colleague, a lot of pain in all your companions until always champion, my condolences to his family Crying face TrophyBandera de Argentina”.

Rest in peace dear friend and companion, much pain in all your companions until always champion, my condolences to his family 😢🏆🇦🇷 @leopolfoluque – Alberto Tarantini (@conetarantini) February 15, 2021

Another 1978 champion, Roberto Saporiti, also took to Twitter to fire his teammate: “What a pain the death of Leopoldo Jacinto Luque. We have lived together for many years in the Argentine flag football team. A great in every way. THANK YOU for everything you gave us in the 1978 World Cup. Yep “.

“Profundo Pain The AFA, through its President Claudio Tapia, expresses its pain for the loss of Leopoldo Jacinto Luque, world champion with the @Argentina National Team in 1978, and expresses its condolences to family members and loved ones”, they expressed from the Argentine Soccer Association (AFA).

