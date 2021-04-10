The United Kingdom will begin this Saturday the farewell protocols of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who died this Friday at the age of 99, with salutes of 41 shots.

The information was confirmed by the British Ministry of Defense, while the preparations for the royal funeral ceremony are being defined, which will have a different format than other events of this caliber due to restrictions due to the coronavirus.

During the last hours, The United States, China and Japan have joined in international condolences for the death of Queen Elizabeth II’s husband from England.

“Today we honor the memory of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, a dedicated public servant and friend of the United States. On behalf of the American people, I extend my condolences to our friends in the United Kingdom.” the US Secretary of State, Antony blinken.

For its part, Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, sent a message of condolences on Saturday to the British Queen, Elizabeth II, for the death of Prince Philip.

In the message, Xi and Peng expressed their deep condolences and extended their sincere condolences to the queen and her family.

Particular attention will be given to the ceremonial dismissal prepared for him by a tribe from a remote island nation of Vanuatu. The tribe, which saw Prince Philip as a reincarnated god, will receive his death with ritual wailing and ceremonial dances.

The community, residing on the island of Tanna in the former Anglo-French colony, revered the Duke of Edinburgh and believed that he was the reincarnation of an ancient warrior who left the island to fight a war.

Felipe passed away this Friday at the age of 99, leaving behind a legacy of more than seven decades of public appearances that led him to describe himself as a modernizer of the British monarchy, until his arrival in the royal family in distant 1947. and disconnected from the national reality.

The husband of Elizabeth II, the consort who has been by the side of a monarch for the longest in the history of the United Kingdom, “has died peacefully in Windsor Castle,” according to the statement released at Buckingham Palace, which He has physically hung himself outside this official residence but has been removed to avoid crowds in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Duke of Edinburgh served in the British Royal Navy during World War II and held the ceremonial post of Lord Grand Admiral at the head of that corps.

The body of Philip of Edinburgh will remain at Windsor Castle, the royal family’s residence near London, until his funeral is held in the adjacent St George’s Chapel, the date of which has yet to be announced. In line with the wishes expressed by the duke, it will not be a state ceremony and will not be preceded by a public wake.