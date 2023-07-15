«The Wagner private military company does not exist», word of Vladimir Putin, and at this point it is not definitively clear who he met in the Kremlin, if the commanders of his very private army or a band of ghosts, the flying Dutch, just to keep in mind Wagnerian theme. What we understand is that they are very scared of him, and even the trusted Andrey Kolesnikov, the correspondent of the newspaper Kommersant “embedded” with the Kremlin, which enjoys the fame of the journalist to whom the Russian president says what he would never confess to anyone else, allows himself to comment that “this story has overturned Putin”.

An understandable reaction, after almost a quarter of a century spent building an indestructible “vertical of power”, dividing to rule, crushing any dissent, to then find an armed revolt of precisely that army endowed with all the privileges in exchange for the absolute fidelity.

A new chronological era has begun in the Kremlin since June 24, since the march on Moscow by Evgeny Prigozhin, and every attempt to remedy this “reversal” to pretend that nothing serious has happened only widens the abyss . First Putin launched accusations of “betrayal”, promising to punish those who had inflicted a “stab in the back” on him, to then meet the traitors, and apparently make them proposals rather than issuing ultimatums. Then it was discovered that the “Putin’s cook” sent into exile in Belarus was on the loose in Petersburg, where he had the gold bars and seized weapons returned by the judiciary. The angry outburst of Putin who rattled off Wagner’s accounts in front of his own military, billions and billions (not rubles) which in his eyes must have given the measure of the betrayal of the ungrateful, but in the ears of the Russian Defense Ministry officials probably they sounded more like an offense. Now, the attempt to explain that the Wagners “do not exist” appears to be yet another media slip-up: the Wagners exist, and the whole world has become aware of their existence.

The problem with the head of the Kremlin is that he ended up in his own trap: after basing his right to govern on his undisputed position of sole and maximum leader, the monopolist of the use of violence in Russia, he made himself blackmailable by men thanks to whom he exercised this right. From his point of view, a man obsessed with fidelity and betrayal, he may sound like an outrage, a bit like his gun decided to shoot him.

The fact remains that he cannot do without the Wagners. Not in Africa, where the military power of the orchestra, together with its unscrupulousness in certain military-commercial operations, can hardly be replaced by regular troops. Not in Syria, probably. Not in Ukraine, certainly, where the few and scant advances in the field were obtained from Prigozhin’s cannon fodder, probably one of the reasons why the generals wanted to kill an overly skilled competitor.

Now, Putin needs to get rid of his cook in Russia, to restore the law that makes him the undisputed king of the jungle. The moment he fails, he questions his boss’s right. When a president who has not deigned to even meet the emissaries of the liberal opposition, because a tsar does not lower himself to listen to those who dare to criticize him, receives the coup plotters who made him tremble in the Kremlin, the signal he sends is clear: he is not Prigozhin to be afraid of the president, if anything the other way around.