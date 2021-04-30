Pablo Catatumbo, Carlos Antonio Lozada and Pastor Alape, former FARC commanders, march in Bogotá to demand security guarantees, in November 2020. LUISA GONZALEZ / Reuters

The leadership of the FARC will recognize this Friday in court, for the first time in its history, that it systematically kidnapped during its war against the Colombian government. Until now, on paper, she used the euphemism “retention policy”, but now, immersed in the implementation of the peace agreement, she admits that she was kidnapping as one more tactic of the war. The group assures that it did so mainly to finance itself, but also to force an exchange with imprisoned guerrillas and control the territory and the civilian population. He did so in the midst of continuous confrontations with the army, with the aim of gaining military advantage.

The 130 page document in which this is done statement, to which EL PAÍS has had access, surrenders this Friday to the Special Jurisdiction for Peace, the transitional justice system in charge of trying the most serious crimes of this war between the State and the Marxist guerrillas. It comes as a formal response to the peace court after it indicted them in January for several war crimes and crimes against humanity related to kidnapping, one of its most cruel and repudiated practices.

The former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia demobilized after the signing of the peace agreement four years ago, laid down their arms – except for some minority groups of dissidents who are still hiding in the jungle and on the border with Venezuela – and became a political party renamed Common. Accepting that they were systematically abducted does not put ex-combatants in prison – as the agreement provides for alternative punishments in exchange for their confessing their crimes and repairing the victims – but it does carry enormous symbolic power.

“Kidnapping is an unacceptable and legally and politically unjustifiable fact (…) It has never been our intention to deny the pain,” the letter reads, which also explains the living conditions of the kidnapped, who in some cases died from the poor sanitation. On one occasion, during a reconciliation meeting, a kidnapped person said to his captor: “Why did you keep me tied to a stick for years?”

The report is signed by seven former members of the FARC secretariat who accepted the peace agreement, including historical leaders such as Rodrigo Londoño, alias Timochenko, Pablo Catatumbo and Julián Gallo – known as Carlos Antonio Lozada placeholder image– who occupy two of the ten seats that the Comunes party has in Congress. In addition to acknowledging their direct involvement in crimes of this type, they also say that the hostages suffered ill-treatment. “These circumstances occurred in the context of the difficult conditions of the war. Such behaviors should never have occurred ”, he adds.

Of course, the FARC deny that there was a rape policy as a military tactic. The victims had asked the guerrillas to take up that point. Finally, they have not. They believe that they were isolated events. The leaders also hide behind the fact that the violations by their militants were judged in a court martial. In the case of being found guilty, they were subjected to the maximum penalty: death.

In another of the important points of the text, the FARC undertakes to locate the bodies of 100 people who were kidnapped, executed and buried in an unidentified place. The investigation process, slow and expensive, has already begun, but the field work remains to be done, which in a geography as extensive and rugged as that of Colombia is not easy. They also ask the JEP to make the full document public.

During this exorcization process, Pablo Catatumbo met with at least one of the relatives of the 12 deputies from the Valle del Cauca department who were part of the politicians kidnapped by the guerrillas. It is a historical event. Members of the FARC, disguised as policemen, took the 12 legislators from Valle del Cauca, in western Colombia, by force on April 11, 2002, while they were participating in an Assembly session, in the heart of Cali. Five years later, in a confusing episode, his captors massacred 11 of the deputies in response to what they believed was an enemy siege.

The kidnappings that the FARC perpetrated for the purpose of a humanitarian exchange, as they acknowledge in their statement, led to the detentions of politicians that lasted for years in one of their most condemned crimes – despite the fact that it represents a very small fraction of the most of 21,000 victims of kidnapping that the JEP has documented. The strategy of retaining politicians, such as former presidential candidate Ingrid Betancourt, intensified in the decline of the Andrés Pastrana government (1998-2002), after a failed peace negotiation. Later, during the time of Álvaro Uribe (2002-2010), the pressure to make humanitarian exchanges grew. They never came to fruition. These kidnappings resulted in deaths in captivity, unilateral deliveries, escapees and rescued by the Army, as in the case of Ingrid Betancourt.

“We are living the horror of more than 50 years of confrontation and that is why we decided to silence the rifles. In keeping with our promise, our commitments to the system and especially to the victims of the armed conflict have been honored. It would not be congruent with our political project today, or with our revolutionary tradition, to avoid or hide the truth, no matter how cruel and atrocious it may be, ”the ex-guerrillas write.

In the text there is a direct criticism of the Colombian government. The group regrets the violent death of 271 demobilized guerrillas since the peace was signed. With them, they say, the opportunity to restore the truth about the crimes they committed is also lost. “They bet on peace and lost their lives.” Although his commitment to the abandonment of arms, according to this writing, is firm: “We reaffirm our commitment to truth, justice, reparation and non-repetition.”