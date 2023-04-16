The main dissidence of the FARC, the Central General Staff, has publicly shown this Sunday its willingness to sit down at the table with the Government of Colombia. “We announce to the whole world that our delegates are ready for this table to be set up on May 16,” spokesperson Ángela Izquierdo said, from the Llanos del Yarí (Caquetá), where the dissidents have gathered in the presence of their leader, Iván Mordisco, whom the Government of Iván Duque gave up for dead last year.

Iván Mordisco reappeared on the scene with a rifle getting into a truck, in which he was taken to the place where he would meet with hundreds of people, not only from the dissident group, but also from peasant communities called for these days of dialogue between the dissidents. This Saturday, the group announced that its intention was to set up the peace table in Norway, as a gesture of gratitude for that country’s support for peace in Colombia. In a statement to the press, they assured that the men who abandoned the process that disarmed the FARC in 2016 are “committed” to peace, but not to “peace on their knees.” “Peace can be made from the territories, but a peace with social justice and in that the Colombian people can have full confidence,” the guerrillas said.

FARC dissidents attend a meeting in San Vicente del Caguan. JOAQUIN SARMIENTO (AFP)

The Peace Commissioner, Danilo Rueda, although he did not finally participate this weekend in this kind of “conclave” organized by the dissidents, has been the one who has managed to concretize these dialogues. After eight months of exploratory talks with Mordisco, Petro announced a month ago that the process was underway. Last Monday, Rueda met with the leaders of this armed group in Yarí and received the names of five of its members who will integrate an oversight and control mechanism, which will be formally installed on April 26.

The Government of Colombia is going to seat at a table some men who, hidden in the jungle, have dedicated themselves to drug trafficking and extortion. The guerrillas who did demobilize have accused them of harassing them. Even so, Petro considers that this is the way to demobilize the self-styled Central General Staff, which brought together the absolute power of the organization after the death of Gentil Duarte.

This negotiating table will function in parallel with that of the ELN. The total peace that his government proposes is impossible to conceive of without sitting down the self-styled Central General Staff. For now, Petro has not considered that the other FARC dissidence, Iván Márquez’s Segunda Marquetalia, which includes combatants who deserted from that process with the signed agreements, should have the same treatment.

The Peace Commissioner has pointed out about the talks that are about to be officially announced that seek to reduce the inequality gaps in the territories affected by the armed conflict. The Central General Staff is the group that has violated the ceasefire the most, with more than 60 acts of violence against other groups and the civilian population, according to the latest figures on ceasefire violations from the Institute for Development Studies. and peace (Indepaz).

