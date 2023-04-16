The commanders of the FARC dissidents, alias Andrey and alias Danilo, answer questions from the press, in the Yarí savannas, on April 15, 2023. JOAQUIN SARMIENTO (AFP)

The main dissidence of the FARC, the Central General Staff, will propose to the Government of Gustavo Petro to install the peace table in Norway, as a gesture of gratitude for that country’s support for peace in Colombia. The announcement was made by the commander of the 33rd Front, alias Andrey, from the Llanos del Yarí, where the guerrillas meet in a kind of “conclave.” In a statement to the press, Andrey and alias Danilo assured that the men who abandoned the process that disarmed the FARC in 2016 are “committed” to peace, but not to “peace on their knees.” “Peace can be made from the territories, but a peace with social justice and in that the Colombian people can have full confidence,” the guerrillas said.

This Sunday, the Central General Staff, commanded by Iván Mordisco, whom the Government of Iván Duque left for dead, will make a political declaration of its commitment to peace in front of the communities that “have experienced firsthand the consequences of the war in all territories” and who “are concerned about the future”, announced alias Andrey. “The experience of what happened in Havana will help us to carry out a peace process with more commitment, with more participation,” he added.

The Peace Commissioner, Danilo Rueda, has been the one who has managed to materialize these dialogues. After eight months of exploratory talks with Mordisco, Petro announced a month ago that the process was underway. Last Monday, Rueda met with the leaders of this armed group in Yarí and received the names of five of its members who will integrate an oversight and control mechanism, which will be formally installed on April 26.

At this negotiating table, which will work in parallel with that of the ELN, Petro seeks to convince the guerrillas who did not demobilize in the 2016 process with Juan Manuel Santos to make peace. The total peace that his government proposes is impossible to conceive of without establishing the self-styled Central General Staff, under the orders of Mordisco, who brought together the absolute power of the organization after the death of Gentil Duarte. For now, Petro has not considered that the other FARC dissidence, Iván Márquez’s Segunda Marquetalia, which includes combatants who deserted from that process with the signed agreements, should have the same treatment.

The Peace Commissioner has pointed out about the talks that are about to be officially announced that seek to reduce the inequality gaps in the territories affected by the armed conflict. The Central General Staff is the group that has violated the ceasefire the most, with more than 60 acts of violence against other groups and the civilian population, according to the latest figures on ceasefire violations from the Institute for Development and Security Studies. peace (Indepaz).

