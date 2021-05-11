In a letter sent to the International Red Cross, a dissident faction of the FARC (Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia) claimed that holds eight Venezuelan soldiers as prisoners.

In the text, attributed to the staff of the Tenth Front Martín Villa of the Eastern Joint Command, the group appeals to the Red Cross “good offices” so that it establishes the protocols by which it could hand them over to the military.

According to a spokesperson for the International Red Cross quoted by CNN en Español, the organization does not intend to comment on the matter since they, due to their humanitarian work, must abide by the principle of neutrality.

A group of Venezuelans displaced from the State of Apure in a camp in the Department of Arauca in Colombia. Photo: AFP

The armed group has held the soldiers as prisoners since last April 23, when it captured them after ambushing two helicopters of the Venezuelan military forces. There was a confrontation in which 12 thousand soldiers died, and a number of those captured that Caracas has refused to confirm.

The existence of the letter was disclosed by the NGO Fundaredes, a group that monitors the clashes that are taking place in the Apure State, on the southwestern border of Venezuela, between the Venezuelan military forces and the Colombian guerrilla group.

According to the director of this NGO, Javier Tarazona, the wounded who managed to escape without being captured from this confrontation had to walk between 3 and 5 days to get to a place that would welcome them.

“Many of them are not receiving even decent food in the hospitals where they are being treated,” said Tarazona, while denouncing the silence maintained by the Venezuelan military leadership regarding the fate of the captured soldiers.

For Tarazona, the FARC’s strategy would be to use the soldiers, who in the statement issued are considered “prisoners of war”, as pieces for a negotiation strategy. Venezuela’s defense ministry has yet to say anything.

A conflict with no end in sight

The conflict on the border between Venezuela and Colombia began on March 21, after the Venezuelan Army attacked a dissident faction of the FARC confronted by two leaders of the guerrilla group who are allies of Caracas.

The National Liberation Army (ELN) and the two dissident FARC groups operate in the region: the Décimo Martín Villa and Segunda Marquetalia Front, which separated from the organization in disagreement with the peace agreement.

The Patriotic National Liberation Forces (FPLN) also have a presence in Apure. a Venezuelan armed group which originated in the 90s.

These armed groups act as a third State in the absence of an institutional presence in the area. In the fight for control of drug production and transportation, they exert permanent violence on the civilian population, most of them peasants, using threats, kidnapping, extortion, assassinations and even forced labor.

The intervention of the Venezuelan Army aims to support the armed groups that are your allies while everyone is fighting for the millionaire drug trafficking business in the area.