With the second round of the French legislative elections just days away, Marine Le Pen’s bloc is still far from an absolute majority, with between 159 and 183 seats, while President Emmanuel Macron’s coalition Together for the Republic is expected to win between 110 and 136 seats, and the conservative Les Républiques is expected to win between 30 and 50 seats in the National Assembly. The same poll highlights the withdrawal of 2018 candidates from several parties, in an attempt to truncate the National Rally’s chances of dominating the lower house of parliament. The final stretch of the campaign comes amidst some attacks, including the physical assault on Macron’s spokesperson and candidate, Prisca Thevenot.

