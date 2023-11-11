The London Metropolitan Police has arrested more than 80 far-right protesters who have tried to boycott the march in favor of Palestine and against the bombings of Gaza, which was held this Saturday in the British capital. Along the route, from Marble Arch Square to the American embassy in the Vauxhall neighborhood on the south side of the Thames, members of the fascist group English Defense League (EDL, in its acronym in English) have tried to ambush the protesters.

A group of ultras, concentrated at the door of the Duke of York pub, near Victoria station, they shouted “Israel”, noticeably affected by alcohol. In front of them, two agents on the backs of two huge horses remained impassive, preventing the provocateurs from approaching the protesters who were passing through the area carrying Palestinian flags.

More than two thousand police officers have constantly intervened to avoid altercations. Tommy Robinson, the co-founder and former leader of the EDL, was seen among the protesters who had tried to approach the Cenotaph, on Whitehall Avenue. This monument to those who died in war has been specially protected by the security forces, who have prevented the provocateurs who were loitering in the area from approaching it.

At least 300,000 people have participated in the fourth pro-Palestinian protest, which has been held since Hamas murdered more than 1,400 Israelis on October 7, and the Netanyahu Government deployed its response against Gaza. It was the largest demonstration to date, and coincided with Armistice Day, when the British celebrate the end of hostilities in the First World War. Given the national symbolism of the celebration, the Sunak Government attempted to force Scotland Yard, throughout the week, to ban the demonstration. The tension between the Ministry of the Interior, headed by Suella Braverman, and the management of the Metropolitan Police caused tension to increase in the previous days, and incited far-right groups – who this Saturday shouted in the streets: “England until I die” – to try to break up a protest that, for the most part, has been peaceful.

A man is arrested for trying to break up the demonstration in support of Palestine held this Saturday in London. DYLAN MARTINEZ (REUTERS)

Thousands of banners proclaimed Free Palestine (Free Palestine) and Stop the Bombing (Stop the bombing). Some of the organizers, loudspeaker in hand, shouted the slogan that Braverman has tried unsuccessfully to stop during these weeks – “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” – and which served as an argument to defend that the pro-Palestinian protests They were in reality, according to the minister, an incitement to hatred and support for Islamist terrorism.

Celia Orbach, daughter of an East German Jew who fled to London and left behind her family – all victims in Auschwitz – contrasted with the rest of the banners: “Being Jewish means always being on the side of the oppressed, never with the oppressors.” , said its sign. “What happened on October 7 was horrific. Frightening. But I remember that my father was never comfortable with the idea of ​​building a Jewish state by displacing other peoples. And I resist being forced to believe that the story began on October 7,” explains Celia.

Braverman’s decision, against orders from Downing Street, to publish a column in the newspaper The Times in which accused Scotland Yard of applying double standards and favoring protests in favor of Palestinians (compared to others such as those against confinement, in the past) has irritated his own conservative colleagues, the Labor opposition and Sunak himself, which is weighing whether to dispense with the minister in the Government remodeling planned for the coming days.

More than 20,000 people ask for a ceasefire in Brussels EFE Some 21,000 people, according to the police, participated this Saturday in Brussels in the so-called European March for Palestine, which called on the European Union and its member states to demand an immediate ceasefire in the conflict. Convened by some 40 civil society associations, unions and NGOs, the march sought to emphasize “the importance of respecting international law”; denounce “European inaction in the face of continuous violations of international law in Palestine”; and “urgently” demand a ceasefire, according to a statement. Among other groups, the Palestinian Community of Belgium and Luxembourg, the Belgian Committee to Support the Sahrawi People and members of the Union of Jewish Progressives of Belgium have supported the protest. The march began at 2:30 p.m. at the North station in Brussels, and traveled for two hours, without any altercations, through the center of the capital, to the Midi station, in the south of the city. See also What are the main measures of the new UK tax plan? In Paris, this Saturday thousands of people also took to the streets, called by left-wing and extreme-left parties and associations, to demand an immediate ceasefire and “an end to the massacre” in Gaza and the West Bank. Rallies in support of Palestine were practically banned in France during the first days of the conflict, due to a directive from the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, who alleged that there was a risk of disturbing public order.

