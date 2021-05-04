The German government on Monday identified the extreme right as the main internal threat to your security. Interior Minister Horst Seehofer spoke of “a trail of blood” running through the country to refer to the string of far-right attacks that have taken place in recent years.

According to the annual report on Politically Motivated Crimes, in 2020 there was a historical record of 23,604 cases linked to the extreme right, 5.6% more than the previous year despite the restrictions of the pandemic. These account for more than half of the total of 44,692 crimes collected as politicians: the rest are shared by the extreme left, Islamism and other minority currents. “That it’s worrisome because a trend that has been observed in recent years is continuing and because there is a general increase in politically motivated violent acts, “argued the minister.

Most are hateful. But 3,365 cases involved violence (with eleven fatalities and thirteen attempted murders), which represents an increase of 18.3%. Seehofer recalled here the Hanau attack in February 2020, in which nine people, mostly of Turkish origin, were killed by a far right. “That was the third attack in a few months,” warned the minister. It also referred to the murder in June 2019 of the conservative politician from Kassel Walter Lübcke, who had been meant to support the arrival of refugees, and the frustrated attack on the Halle synagogue in October, in the middle of the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur, with the result of two deaths. Seehofer also described as “shameful” and “worrying” the rise of 15.9% in anti-Semitic crimes.

The minister highlighted the appearance, as a result of the pandemic, of a new focus of extremism in the denialist group, to which some 300 crimes are assigned. “Protesters are exercising their right to demonstrate, but strange coalitions are taking place that include adept at conspiracy theories, esoteric, anti-vaccine and other extreme right-wing groups, ”said Seehofer. Around these protests there are attacks on the police and media representatives. The authorities are particularly concerned about the Querdenker group, which has already been designated by the secret services as an object of monitoring.

Anonymous campaign



The presentation of the yearbook coincided with the announcement of the arrest of the far-right, a 53-year-old unemployed Berliner, who allegedly carried out a massive anonymous campaign with death threats to politicians, journalists, lawyers and activists. It sent at least 115 messages – via email, fax, SMS and digital contact forms – to a total of 32 people and 60 institutions in Germany and Austria. It was signed as NSU 2.0, in reference to the National Socialist Underground terrorist cell (NSU), which murdered nine foreigners and a police officer between 2000 and 2007.

According to the Frankfurt Public Prosecutor’s Office and the Hessian Criminal Investigation Office (LKA), the detainee is “highly suspected” of having sent “since August 2018 a series of threatening letters from inflammatory content, insulting and threatening. The arrested man had already been convicted on several occasions, some of them for extreme right-wing actions.

Facing an unsolved scandal, investigation sources explained that the suspect had no contact with members of the security forces, despite the fact that it is believed that he had access to police information on the victims. This led to the resignation of the President of the Hessian Police last July.