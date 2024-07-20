The Archbishop of Valladolid and President of the Spanish Episcopal Conference (CEE), Luis Argüello, in an archive image. Sergio Perez (EFE)

The far right is seeking the blessing of the hierarchy of the Catholic Church to wage its “cultural battle” against the left. And it seems that it is on its way to getting it. The ISSE (Higher Institute of Sociology, Economics and Politics), the breeding ground for future far-right leaders set up in Madrid by leaders of Vox and Marion Marèchal — niece of the leader of the French National Rally, Marine Le Pen, and brand new MEP — is holding its second summer course this week. If last year it took place in Segovia, with the sponsorship of the Junta de Castilla y León, then co-governed by PP and Vox, this time it is being held in El Escorial (Madrid), with the help of the Catholic Association of Propagandists (ACdP), owner of the online newspaper The debate.

Among the 15 speakers of the course, dedicated to praising the Spanish colonization of America in the face of the denunciations of the representatives of the indigenous peoples, there is not a single woman. Most of them belong to the teaching staff of the propagandists’ university (CEU San Pablo) or are in the orbit of Vox. Among the latter are Francisco José Contreras, a deputy of said party in the previous legislature; Kiko Méndez-Monasterio, main advisor to the leader of Vox; Gustavo Bueno Sánchez, co-author of a book with Abascal; Paco Santas Olmeda, Hughesdirector of the cultural supplement of The Gazettethe organ of the far-right party; or José Javier Esparza, presenter of El Toro TV, the unofficial channel of Abascal’s party. They are joined by other speakers such as Santiago Muzio, a Franco-Argentine lawyer, director of the Spanish branch of ISSEP and in favour of expelling the Muslim religion from France; Nacho Cano, the producer and former member of Mecano who has recently hit the headlines after being arrested for an alleged crime of promoting illegal immigration; or Agustín Laje, an Argentine political scientist close to Milei who participated last June in the great international convention of the far right in Madrid, with Vox as host.

The El Escorial course would be nothing more than another meeting between far-right ideologues who have decided to take their “cultural war” to the academic field, promoting revisionist theories of history or questioning the fight against global warming, if it were not for the presence of an illustrious guest at its closing ceremony: the archbishop of Valladolid and president of the Spanish Episcopal Conference (CEE), Luis Argüello. In response to questions from EL PAÍS, a spokesman for the CEE has justified the presence of the highest representative of the ecclesiastical hierarchy at this forum by claiming that his intervention will focus on the figure of Isabel la Católica and that his diocese is promoting the beatification of said queen. Her beatification process has been paralyzed for more than two decades without apparent reason, although various experts warn of the scandal that would be caused by elevating to the altars the monarch who expelled the Jews or promoted the Inquisition.

Speakers at the course organised by ISSEP. The President of the Episcopal Conference is second from the right in the last row.

The closure of its summer course by Archbishop Argüello gives a stamp of institutionality to a centre that is characterised by its lack of transparency. ISSEP Madrid is the Spanish branch of the institute of the same name founded in 2018 in Lyon (France) by the favourite granddaughter of the founder of the French National Front, Jean-Marie Le Pen, elected MEP on 9 June on the lists of the ultra-right Reconquista party. From a legal point of view, it is a foundation registered in the corresponding registry in October 2021 and established by Gabriel Ariza Rossy (son of the boss of El Toro TV) and Javier Tebas Llanas (son of the president of LaLiga, who also appears as a professor at ISSEP), both in a personal capacity and through their respective companies: Tizona Comunicación SL and Skeleton Enterprise SL. Kiko Méndez-Mosterio, Abascal’s advisor, and Marion Marèchal-Le Pen herself also sit on the foundation’s board of trustees.

However, the most significant figure is Miguel Menézdez Piñar, grandson of the naval captain Camilo Menédez, convicted for the coup d’état of 23-F: and of Blas Piñar, leader of Fuerza Nueva, the main far-right party during the transition. In 2004, Miguel Menéndez and his brother attacked the Círculo de Bellas Artes in Madrid and attacked the actor Fernando Incera and the playwright Íñigo Ramírez de Haro shouting “Long live Christ the King!”. His ideas have not changed since then. In 2012 he participated in Chile in a tribute to the dictator Augusto Pinochet; in 2014 he celebrated the 75th anniversary of “the Victory in the last Crusade [de] the best Spanish generation of all time led by the Caudillo”; and in 2019, after Pedro Sánchez’s electoral victory, he wrote an article for the Francisco Franco National Foundation in these terms: “It is time to choose a trench, organize and swear again to defend Spain wherever necessary. We must look on the positive side because this last chapter of the revolutionary process is not going to be led by the right of the Popular Party, dedicated to anesthetizing and not provoking. The right does not stir, it numbs. […] A direct and declared attack is preferable. We already have it. Now Spain must show that it is only asleep and not dead.”

Miguel Menéndez is not only the founder and patron of ISSEP, but he is also its president. One of the darkest aspects of the institute’s operation is its finances. Although the foundation was registered in October 2021 and Law 50/2002 requires it to deposit its accounts in the Registry of Foundations every year, as of last April it had still not submitted any financial report.

Formally, Vox does not have an organic link with the ISSEP, but the national leadership of the party sent an email last April to the councilors, coordinators and technicians of the municipal groups of the formation throughout Spain in which it encouraged them to enroll in a course taught by the Menéndez Piñar center to expand their “knowledge and skills by delving into three essential blocks: municipality, cultural battle and communication.” […] Don’t miss this opportunity! Sign up now and you’ll get a 15% discount,” he concluded. The price of the course is 1,800 euros.

The surprising thing is that the contract for enrolment in the course, despite bearing the ISSEP seal, is not signed with the foundation but with a private company: Gestión y Desarrollo de Instituciones de Formación Superior SL. This formula, according to the experts consulted, allows for the distribution of profits, which is prohibited to foundations, but for students it means a loss of tax benefits. The sole administrator of Gestión y Desarrollo de Instituciones de Formación Superior SL. is Miguel Menéndez Piñar himself, who thus mixes his company with the foundation he presides over. The registered office of the company is the same as that of ISSEP: the former headquarters of Vox.