BERLIN — Mario Voigt, leader of Germany’s main conservative party, has watched with concern the string of victories for the far-right Alternative for Germany, or AfD, party.

In his home state of Thuringia, the AfD won the post of district administrator in June, giving the party bureaucratic authority over an area for the first time.

The AfD has advanced at least four points in the polls since May, reaching 20 percent support and surpassing the country’s ruling center-left Social Democrats to become the second-strongest party in Germany. ORA most recent poll ranked the AfD with a record 22 percent support.

The AfD is now hot on the heels of the Christian Democratic Union, or CDU, the party of Voigt and former Chancellor Angela Merkel, which remains the country’s most popular but is now in Opposition.

“Now is the critical trade-off,” Voigt said. “We have to understand that if we don’t show ourselves or portray ourselves as the real Opposition in Germany, people will go to Alternative for Germany.”

The rise of the AfD, a party widely seen as a threat to the democratic fabric of Germany, it has posed a crisis for the entire political establishment in the country, but a particularly dire one for the Christian Democrats: Should they turn more to the right and risk their centrist identity? Should they keep trying to isolate the AfD? Or, as that becomes more difficult, should they break longstanding norms and work with the AfD?

As state parliament elections approach in eastern Germany, including in Brandenburg, Thuringia and Saxony, the CDU is urged to find answers. The AfD has vowed to foment a “political earthquake” in the coming months.

Germany’s support for Ukraine and the war-induced refugee and energy crises have fueled anxiety and support for the AfD.

As the current government of Chancellor Olaf Scholz, a Social Democrat, tries to reorient Germany’s economic and security policies, critics say it has not advocated convincingly enough for many Germans.

But perhaps neither has the CDU in Opposition.

“The CDU, with its more moderate worldview and moderate position, is really not equipped for the situation at this time,” said Voigt, CDU leader in Thuringia’s state parliament.

As recently as 2021, the CDU held political power in Berlin for nearly 20 years under Merkel’s leadership. But now he is locked in a sometimes uncomfortable public debate about how to cope with more uncertain and angry times.

In a recent television interview, CDU leader Friedrich Merz seemed to open the door to working with the AfD on local governments. The party had previously vowed never to cooperate with the AfD, which Germany’s national intelligence agency has classified as “suspected” of being an extremist organization.

“Now a district administrator has been elected in Thuringia. And of course this is a democratic election,” he said. “In Saxony-Anhalt, in a small community, a mayor who belongs to the AfD has been elected. And, of course, this is a democratic election. We also have to accept that.”

After members of his party took issue with his comments, Merz backed down. Carsten Linneman, one of his deputies, said Merz was simply pointing out the “difficult implementation of the policy on the ground.”

“For example, if it is about a new crèche in the local parliament we cannot vote against it just because the AfD is voting for it,” Linneman said in a statement.

Some experts see the rise of the AfD as a rejection of Merkel’s policies, particularly her pro-immigration and pro-climate stances. To win voters, “it will be necessary to reject some of Merkel’s policies,” said Torsten Oppelland, chair of the department of political science at the University of Jena in Thuringia. But, he added, doing so risked alienating other voters.

“People want a government that secures the borders — people are against illegal trafficking, against illegal migration. And if no party in the democratic field gives them this position, the AfD becomes stronger,” said Jan Redmann, leader of the CDU in Brandenburg.

Ekaterina Bodyagina contributed reporting.

By: CATIE EDMONDSON