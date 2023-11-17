Milei campaign stickers on a Massa billboard in Buenos Aires on Wednesday. Juan MABROMATA (AFP)

The extremist candidate for the Presidency of Argentina, Javier Milei, has taken 24 hours to retract the complaint of “colossal fraud” that his team presented the day before and which pointed to an alleged theft of votes by the Gendarmerie, no less, in the first electoral round to harm him and favor his rival. The retraction occurs two days before the electorate decides whether to hand over the helm for the next four years to the far-right Milei or the Peronist Sergio Massa. The representatives of the La Libertad Avanza party were summoned this Friday in court by an electoral prosecutor to ratify the complaint filed on Thursday—the first official one after several that only went to the media—and present the evidence in their possession, the newspaper reports. The nation.

Karina Milei, the candidate’s sister and head of his electoral strategy, did not even appear with the argument that she was in Córdoba last night at the closing of the campaign. And the other representative declared there that in reality “it was not a complaint but rather a presentation made with the aim of taking extreme precautions in the transfer of ballot boxes.” The candidate and his team intend to deploy an entire army of party representatives in thousands of polling stations to supervise the vote and the count.

The result of these maneuvers, complaint goes, complaint comes, whether formal or not, is that the alleged fraud is at the center of the final stretch of the election even though in four decades of democracy there has not been any relevant case of irregularities in the voting process in Argentina. Both Donald Trump, in the United States, and Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil, campaigned sowing doubts about the voting system and, when defeated, both tried to raise the specter that the elections had been stolen from them. In the neighboring country, that was the argument put forward by thousands of Bolsonaro supporters to storm the headquarters of the three powers last January.

Karina Milei sent a letter to an electoral judge on Thursday detailing the alleged system used by the Gendarmerie to perpetrate the fraud. She stated in the complaint that the uniformed officers changed ballots and falsified the minutes to benefit Sergio Massa in the first round, a month ago. The official candidate then gave the surprise by getting 37% compared to 30% for his opponent, who was ahead in the polls.

The representative of the party who this Friday went to recant himself in court explained what the complaint filed with the electoral justice system was based on. “The presentation was made based on comments on social networks and some journalistic notes and testimonies collected personally that made reference to the facts brought to the attention” of the authorities.

The polls paint a very close picture for the count on Friday night. Practically all of them give a technical tie and the average of the main ones offers a slight advantage to Milei.

The polling stations will close on Sunday at six in the afternoon. In Argentina, exit polls are prohibited and the first official results must be known after nine at night. Sunday’s count is provisional; the final one is done later.