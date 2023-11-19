Argentina has embraced the extreme right without nuances. Javier Milei, 53 years old, has swept the second presidential round held this Sunday with 56% of the votes, compared to 44% for Sergio Massa, Peronist candidate and Minister of Economy in a country with 142% interannual inflation . The difference between one and the other has been almost three million votes, a beating for Peronism that is unprecedented. It has been a much sharper turn than expected and Argentina is launching into the unknown, following in the footsteps of Donald Trump in the United States and Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil. “Today the reconstruction of Argentina begins, today the end of decadence begins. The impoverishing model of the omnipresent State ends. Today we once again embrace the ideas of freedom, those of our founding fathers,” said Milei, now as president-elect.

Milei demanded that the Government take charge of the transition, warned that it will be very harsh with those who resist “violently” the changes it proposes and announced that “there will be no gradualism or lukewarmness.” “If we do not move quickly with the structural changes that Argentina needs, we are going towards the worst crisis in history. But today we once again embrace the ideas of freedom to be a global power,” she promised.

Milei, who entered politics from television studios only two years ago, when he became a deputy, promises to turn everything established upside down. Shouting “long live freedom, damn it” and armed with a chainsaw, he called during the campaign to “exterminate the political caste,” which he accuses of the perpetual economic crisis that devastates Argentina. The support he received from former liberal president Mauricio Macri (2015-2019) has been key to Milei’s victory. Macri had been left out of the race after the defeat of his rival, Patricia Bullrich, in the first electoral round held on October 22. It took Macri less than 24 hours to openly support the far-right candidate and thus give him a democratic veneer that, finally, has been enough to convince the undecided.

Javier Milei, during his speech on the night of the electoral victory. AGUSTIN MARCARIAN (REUTERS)

Milei’s workhorse has been the reduction of the State to its minimum expression, with the closure of ministries such as Education and Health and the progressive elimination of social aid. In view of the results, he even broke the reluctance of those Argentines who, since the return to democracy in 1983, defend the role of a business and benefactor state, whether with a Peronist, radical and even liberal state, like that of Macri. . In Argentina, health and education at all levels is public and free. Milei has also said that he will try to annul the legal abortion law approved in 2020 and will annul the rule that prevents the Armed Forces from participating in internal security tasks. To end inflation, which exceeds 140%, Milei promotes dollarization and the closure of the Central Bank, responsible for issuing currency.

Among the profound changes that Milei proposes, there is also a reinterpretation of State terrorism, arguing that the dictatorship only committed “excesses” and that the figure of 30,000 missing people maintained by human rights organizations is “an excuse to continue stealing.” . The flag of denialism is carried by her vice presidential candidate, Victoria Villarruel, daughter of soldiers. Human rights activists received her on Sunday at the school where she voted with signs of repudiation. The candidate did not take it well. “It is the first time that the daughter of a Malvinas veteran becomes vice president, I don’t know what can bother them when they have had children of terrorists in government positions. Those who are bothered by freedom of expression are the violent ones,” she said.

Milei’s votes came mainly from the middle and lower sectors, especially among young people. Fed up with the recurring economic crises, this voter born in democracy embraced the ideas of the ultra candidate and his promise to tear everything down to start again. She also managed to capture most of the 6.2 million votes that Patricia Bullrich, Macri’s former Security Minister, obtained in the first round. Support for the ultra has been the majority in 21 of the country’s 24 electoral districts, including Córdoba, Santa Fe and Mendoza, the most populated in the country after the province of Buenos Aires.

Followers of Javier Milei celebrate in the streets of Buenos Aires. CRISTINA SILLE (REUTERS)

Milei will assume power on December 10, when the term of Peronist Alberto Fernández ends. That day he must have the names of his ministers, especially the Economy Minister. Inflation exceeds 140% year-on-year, four out of every ten Argentines are poor and the Central Bank’s reserves are in the red. The need to find immediate solutions will force Milei to negotiate with those whom during the campaign he called “shitty lefties”, “human scum” and “disastrous”. With only 38 of the 350 deputies in Congress, Milei will need the help of Macri’s 94 deputies to gain votes.

The market takes for granted a profound adjustment of the economy that tends towards zero deficit and a devaluation of the currency. The doubt lies in the strength that your Government will have for such a task. However, the political earthquake has already occurred. This Sunday begins the decline of Kirchnerism, the current of Peronism that has dominated Argentine politics since 2003. Cristina Kirchner did not participate in the campaign and let Massa, a Peronist who came from the most liberal sectors of the movement, do his thing. Massa already tried to be president in 2015, under the wing of the Frente Renovador, a dissident Peronist group that he created to oppose Cristina Kirchner. He came third, behind Macri and the Peronist Daniel Scioli, with 21.3% of the votes. In 2019 he returned to Kirchnerism and rose through the ranks to become a candidate for the party that he had betrayed only four years before. Defeated at the national level, Peronism will now take refuge in the province of Buenos Aires, the largest, most populated and richest in the country. The governor, Axel Kicillof, won re-election in the October general elections and from there he will attempt reconstruction. He has four years of work ahead of him.

