A few days ago, the Hungarian Prime Minister announced the idea of a European right that unites, openly, citizens who reject immigrants. It is not an isolated or banal proclamation. Because, compared to what traditional political currents usually consider, the impact of the extreme right is not measured only by its electoral weight. They are confident that there is no sufficiently strong pedestal of right-wing extremism today that could endanger European democracy. The sis is also appealed …
Sign in to continue reading
Just by having an account you can read this article, it’s free
Thanks for reading EL PAÍS
#culture
Leave a Reply