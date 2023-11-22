Geert Wilders, this Wednesday when voting in The Hague. REMKO DE WAAL (EFE)

The extreme right led by Geert Wilders has won the elections in the Netherlands, according to exit polls announced at 9:00 p.m. on public television (NOS). The Popular Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) has obtained, according to estimates, 35 seats in a Congress of 150, where the majority is set at 76. And it has won legislative elections for the first time. According to this exit poll, the alliance between social democracy and environmentalists (GroenLinks-PvdA) headed by social democrat Frans Timmermans comes in second place with 26 deputies. Third place, with 23, goes to the liberals of Dilan Yesilgöz, from the party of the still acting prime minister, Mark Rutte (VVD). Pieter Omtzigt, former Christian Democrat and head of the New Social Contract, a centre-right group, is in fourth place with 20 deputies. From there, the only group that reaches 10 seats is the left liberals (D66). The Peasant-Citizen Movement (BBB), which represents the agricultural sector, has acquired seven. With these figures, forming a coalition will be very difficult because to date no national party has wanted to govern with Wilders.

If you count since 1945, it is the first time that the extreme right has won a legislative election in the Netherlands. It must be taken into account that these results may vary since the counting will last overnight. The struggle between liberals, progressives and the extreme right lasted until the end of the campaign and Wilders moderated his speech against Islam. He did not give in on immigration issues and intoned, on television, the adage of “Netherlands for the Dutch.” He assured that, if he wins, he will govern “for all citizens, but too many people arrive that we cannot absorb.”

Almost 13 million voters – out of a population of 17.8 million – had the right to choose among the 26 parties that have presented candidates. This Wednesday’s elections have been different elections because many of the candidates headed the list of their respective parties for the first time. This is the case of Omtzigt, who has been a deputy and is now the visible head of his group. The same goes for Dilan Yesilgöz, former Minister of Justice and former Secretary of State for the Economy. Both have been in Congress for years, but they have become the new faces of the elections. This is also the case of Timmermans, who has been head of Foreign Affairs. As his last position as vice-president of the European Commission had removed him from the Dutch front page, he has returned with renewed strength. Along with them, Wilders, 60, an old acquaintance who has been repeating since 2006. Caroline van der Plas, voice of agrarian populism (BBB), has had a seat since 2021. Now she has proven her true strength after the surprise caused when she agreed to Congress two years ago.

All of them have led the polls at different times and have reflected their situation—perhaps without realizing it—when casting their ballots at the polls. Yezilgöz, who has replaced outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte as head of the party, crossed his fingers for good luck. He hoped to win victory in a close final stretch where he has planned more than the figure of far-right leader Geert Wilders expected. She agrees to talk to him, but says she doesn’t want to govern together. All smiles, Wilders has voted in his name and that of his wife – in his case by proxy – surrounded by bodyguards. He is the most protected politician in the country for his rejection of Islam, although now he does not consider it a priority issue. Especially since his apparent moderation propelled him to the front row in the polls. Van der Plas exclaimed “All or nothing”, with the vote in his hand. His group has gone from dominating the national political scene in the name of the countryside, to dropping positions due to the pull of Omtzigt.

The leader of the New Social Contract quickly put the ballot in an urn that was a garbage container. It is a modality used in several polling stations throughout the country. Timmermans has admitted to having “slept badly for the first time in the entire campaign.” He faces a multiple dilemma: he is not willing to make an agreement with Wilders, he prefers not to do so with the VVD, and Omtzigt seems to him “more like a controller of the Executive than a ruler.” The other xenophobic leader, Thierry Baudet, who has been attacked twice in recent weeks, appeared in good shape. For security reasons, however, they advised her not to follow the scrutiny in public like the rest of his colleagues. Both government experts and his own bodyguard told him to avoid risks.

Several citizens wait to vote in the Geuzenveld-Slotermeer neighborhood this Wednesday. Pierre Crom (Getty Images) Dilan Yesilgoz, leader of the People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy, exercises his right to vote in the Netherlands elections on November 22. Patrick Post (AP) A man votes at the Scheveningen Pier polling station, in the Netherlands, this Wednesday. REMKO DE WAAL (EFE) Pieter Omtzigt, leader of the New Social Contract party, votes with his wife at the Museumfabriek in Enschede, Netherlands, on November 22. SEM VAN DER WAL (EFE) A woman prepares her vote, this Wednesday in Enschede, Netherlands. Associated Press/LaPresse (APN) Geert Wilders, leader of the Freedom Party, exercises his right to vote in the Netherlands elections, on Wednesday, November 22. REMKO DE WAAL (EFE) The leader of the Forum for Democracy, Thierry Baudet, prepares his vote during the Netherlands elections, in Amsterdam, this Wednesday. EVA PLEVIER (EFE) Caroline van der Plas, head of the Peasant-Citizen Movement, exercises her right to vote in Bathmen, Netherlands, this Wednesday. EMIEL MUIJDERMAN (EFE) Two citizens prepare their vote during the elections in the Netherlands, this Wednesday. PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW (REUTERS)

The Dutch electoral campaign rests largely on the numerous television debates that bring together the leaders of the different parties with the possibility of obtaining parliamentary representation. Once in front of the cameras, either in groups or in pairs, a moderator invites the candidates to defend their programs by comparing them with those of their opponents. There are monologues and threats of dialogue between them. There are frictions, like when Omtzigt told Yesilgöz that his group “ignored the thousands of families affected by a child care subsidy scandal from the Government.” And there are so many close-ups, and so many similar meetings, that politicians end up presenting their ideas in doses, as if they were capsules. A well-oiled formula that, however, does not seem to have helped the voter to decide. Seven out of 10 Dutch people were still undecided on the eve of the vote, according to the latest polls.

In the end, immigration and asylum seem to have outweighed the problems of housing, social security and the cost of living. Something that Wilders has related in his speeches to what he describes as a “burden for society”, due to the numbers of migrants that he considers excessive.

Security has been another issue that has clouded the atmosphere. The far-right leader Baudet received a blow in Belgium upon entering Ghent University, and another in the north of the Netherlands. During the last electoral debate, on Tuesday night, Daniël van Duijn, leader of LEF, a party focused on the interests of youth, burst onto the television set. He ran towards candidate Yesilgöz and shouted in her face. “His party must never come to power again.” Van Duijn was evicted by security personnel and spent the night in the cell. He is prohibited from following the scrutiny from Congress. Everything happened very quickly and the evening continued without any further comments after his striking appearance. But the truth is that the security breach also opened in the presence of the politicians who aspired to govern the country.

