A week before the date of the first round of parliamentary elections in France, the far right still leads the voter opinion polls, pledging to bring about “change” and rule closer to the people.

Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said, during an interview with French media, “Whatever the results are, there will be a before and after.”

Attal stressed that French President Emmanuel Macron “was completely convinced of the necessity of bringing about a change in the method of work, approach and substance.”

Two recent opinion polls showed that the far-right National Rally and its allies will win between 35.5 and 36 percent of the votes, ahead of the New Popular Front, an alliance of left-wing parties (27 to 29.5 percent), and ahead of Macron’s camp (19.5 to 20 percent).

In turn, the Speaker of the National Assembly, Yael Bron-Bevier, said in a statement to the BFM television channel, “I believe that we did not establish a link with the French in the policies that we followed.”

Schulz expresses his “concern”

For his part, the head of the National Rally, Jordan Bardella, seeks to use the card of calm, positioning himself as a person capable of bringing together the French, in an interview conducted with him by the newspaper “Le Journal du Dimanche.”

He said, “I want to reconcile the French and be the prime minister of all French people without any discrimination,” repeating that he would not accept the position if he did not obtain an absolute majority in the legislative elections.

The mayor of Perpignan (south-west), Louis Alliot, a figure in the National Rally, stressed today, Sunday, the importance of this point, considering that if this does not happen, “there will be measures that are not immediately applicable.”

The National Rally is scheduled to announce tomorrow morning, Monday, “its priorities for the national unity government” that it intends to form.

The rise of the extreme right to power worries German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The German Chancellor expressed his “concern about the elections in France,” and said on Sunday, “I hope that parties not affiliated with (Marine) Le Pen will succeed in the elections. But the decision is up to the French people.”