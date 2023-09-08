The far-right Eduardo Verástegui has registered this Thursday with the National Electoral Institute (INE) to be an independent candidate for the presidency of Mexico. The actor and film producer, who recently released the film the sound of freedomNow he has to gather thousands of signatures to support his candidacy to be able to contest the elections with Claudia Sheinbaum, who will go for the National Regeneration Movement (Morena), and with Xóchitl Gálvez, for the Broad Front for Mexico. According to the rules established by the electoral referee, the ultra-Catholic leader will have to get the support of 1% of the electoral roll, which will have to be distributed among 17 states. For the mission he will have 120 days. Verástegui, a leader of the ultra-conservative movement Viva México, has assured that he will not seek the presidency because he wants to, but because he is “the will of God.”

“It is a fact. It’s time. After a period of discernment, I made the most important decision of my life: I have just registered with the INE my intention as an aspiring independent candidate for the presidency of the Mexican Republic, for the elections of June 2, 2024″, has published in social networks Verástegui when leaving registration. “My fight is for life. My fight is for freedom. It is time to remove the same as always from power. Our country needs a new way of doing politics, to eradicate corruption and impunity. We are on time! Let’s go with everything, for our Mexico!”

Far-right groups in Mexico are beginning to settle comfortably on the political scene. They have done it with Verástegui at the helm, taking advantage of the fame that the singer also gained for more than two decades on stage and on the small and big screens. With acting as part of his past, the actor has now become an audiovisual producer of ultra-conservative content and a benchmark for Viva México. This platform was one of the promoters of the far-right agenda that came last year to organize the Conservative Action Political Conference (CPAC) in the Mexican capital, an event attended by Steve Bannon, Trump’s strategist, and the ultra-conservative Argentine presidential candidate. , Javier Miley.

This movement, which defends “life from conception” and attacks gender ideologies, has so far supported the presidential aspirations of one of its leaders. The independent candidate has severely attacked the role that political parties have played in recent years, mainly the conservative National Action Party (PAN), who is accused of being timid and cowardly within the opposition. Verástegui has repeatedly attacked the “obsolete” model of traditional politics, a discourse repeated by other far-right leaders in the region. “The traditional political class has not been able to solve the problems that Mexico has suffered for decades,” he said in a video in early August. Hours before appearing at the INE to register, the actor shared a photo with the controversial and far-right businessman Ricardo Salinas Pliego. “We are cooking other surprises, you will find out later,” read the message.

