German domestic intelligence agency sees “high level of radicalization” on the left. The example of student Lina E., sentenced to prison this week, seems to confirm this assessment. Serious bodily harm and involvement in a criminal organization – on these charges, student Lina E., 28 years old, was sentenced to five years and three months arrested by a court in the German city of Dresden this Wednesday (31/06). Another three accomplices received sentences of around three years. The victims attacked were right-wing extremists.

The judge who sentenced them, Hans Schlüter-Staats, cited in his sentence the attack on an alleged neo-Nazi, who was severely beaten and “scarred forever” because of a cap with a far-right logo. This act shows how far anti-fascist militancy can go.

What the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV), Germany’s domestic intelligence body, wrote in its 2022 report on left-wing extremism in Germany applies well to this case. The danger potential remains “high”. The number of violence-oriented left-wing extremists increased from about 700 to 10,300. “Acts of violence are carried out in a planned and targeted manner by small groups, who act in a conspiratorial and professional manner.”

According to the BfV, the target of the violence is “mainly the police and right-wing extremists identified as such, but also companies, especially in the real estate sector, continue to be targeted”. Furthermore, some of these extremists try to influence protests over climate policies.

From a purely statistical point of view, however, left-wing extremism is in steep decline, at least when considering recorded crimes. From 2022 to 2021, there was a 31% drop in the number of left-wing politically motivated crimes.

However, they mainly concern advertising offenses and damage to property. The number of registered bodily injuries fell by just 9%, from 438 to 399. At this point, the trend is opposite in right-wing extremism: an increase of more than 16%, from 869 to 1013 in the period.

Concern at the Federal Bureau of Investigations

The President of the Federal Bureau of Investigations (BKA), Holger Münch, takes these developments seriously: “They are directed against our democratic and free basic order and endanger our social peace.” He refers in particular to right-wing extremism and hate crimes, which are widespread on the internet.

But the BfV also attests to a “high level of radicalization” of violent left-wing extremism. The willingness to use violence is so pronounced in some members of this scene “that they separate themselves from the rest of the violence-oriented spectrum and commit their own meticulously planned and often extremely brutal acts in small groups.”

The cities of Berlin, Hamburg and Leipzig are described as hot spots. Lina E., who was sentenced to prison, is from Leipzig. German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser commented on the judge’s decision: “We must not allow this spiral of radicalization and violence to continue.” Apparently, the limits of inhibition have been reduced, suspects social-democratic politics.

The sentences against Lina E. and her accomplices had a great impact on the extremist left scene, according to Faeser. Therefore, the security authorities would “keep an eye on them”, and were taking just as decisive measures against left-wing extremism as they were against right-wing extremism or Islamic terrorism.

No reason to let your guard down

Although the number of crimes and violence by left-wing extremists has decreased in the last year, the BfV sees no reason to let its guard down: after the sharp increase in previous years, this must be seen as a “stabilization at a high level”.

The head of the agency, Thomas Haldenwang, sees Lina E.’s case as part of a long-term phenomenon: “If the spiral of radicalization continues and the acts become increasingly brutal and unbridled, we will be closer to the moment when we should also talk about left-wing terrorism”, reads a statement he made on the BfV website.

The increased frequency of protests over climate policy has been on the radar of security officials for some time. Left-wing extremists try to justify their method of action, including committing criminal and violent acts, as a legitimate means in the political battle to influence debate, says the BfV report.

Where is Letzte Generation going?

Civil disobedience has been reinterpreted, and deliberate and sometimes violent resistance has been equated with human and civil rights movements that protest non-violently against injustice. However, when this analysis was made, there were no systematic street blockades in Germany by the environmental group calling itself the Letzte Generation (Last Generation).

Since then, more and more members of the group have been arrested, who stick their hands in the streets and avenues, paralyzing traffic. In May, police operations were carried out across the country as part of an investigation into suspected support for a criminal organization. The actions of the security authorities provoked a heated debate about their proportionality.

Before it got to that point, political scientist and extremism researcher Armin Pfahl-Traughber defended Letzte Generation activists against accusations of left-wing extremism in a podcast by the Federal Center on Left Militancy. “They let themselves be arrested by the police. They can’t resist it. They don’t use violence against police officers,” he said.

