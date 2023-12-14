The population of the Far Eastern Federal District (FEFD) needs to travel not only to the country's two largest cities, Moscow and St. Petersburg, but also to move between settlements within the region. Therefore, the extension of “flat” tariffs until 2024 was good news for residents. They told Izvestia about this on December 15.

“We received feedback from residents of the Magadan region, who emphasized that this problem [субсидирование поездок] really needs to be raised. In this regard, we decided to choose it as the main topic for our questions,” said a correspondent of the regional TV channel “Kolyma-Plus”, who asked Russian President Vladimir Putin about the extension of tariffs for the next year during the “Results of the Year”.

As Izvestia correspondent Evgeny Podtergera noted, the popularity of such a program is evidenced by the fact that the millionth passenger flew to Moscow on a discounted ticket a few hours ago.

Thanks to the extension of subsidized travel from remote regions, residents will continue to have the opportunity to travel to the country's tourist centers.

“I think we will definitely be able to fly to Moscow in the near future,” noted Maria Kvachko, a resident of the Far Eastern Federal District.

According to the vice-president of the alliance of travel agencies, Alexan Mkrtchyan, millions of people, regardless of their place of residence, will be able to purchase a ticket from Moscow to the cities of the Far Eastern Federal District at a reasonable price.

The organizer of author's tours to the Far East, Svetlana Danilova, agrees with him. According to her, subsidized flights are a very important initiative, since people are very happy that they can buy round-trip tickets for 25-28 thousand rubles.

Earlier, on December 14, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the “Results of the Year” that “flat” fares for flights to the Far East will be extended for next year.

“Results of the Year with Vladimir Putin” was held for more than four hours in a live line format combined with a press conference. The reception of questions from Russians began on December 1.