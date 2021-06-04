The Regional Federation of Associations of Mothers and Parents of Students ‘Juan González’ (FAPA-RM) criticized this Friday the Minister of Education and Culture, María Isabel Campuzano, for “Drive” non-university education “with the handbrake on”, according to sources from the organization in a statement.

Thus, the FAPA-RM demanded to “resolve” the pending issues, plan the next course “adequately”, with the participation of the educational community, and “leave improvisation and contradictory measures.” The Federation has drawn attention to the contrast between the Order of the Ministry of Health that allows graduations with a maximum capacity of 400 people outdoors, and the circular “in which it is said that the students say goodbye to the educational stage and the center without any emotional manifestation «.

“It seems that both communications are aimed at different regions, with very different epidemiological variables,” said the FAPA, for whom “the only reasonable answer is that thethe Ministry of Education and the regional government go their separate ways«. “The needs of the centers and their students continue to circulate with the handbrake applied, sometimes it even gives us the impression that we are traveling on a dead end”, added the organization.

Likewise, it has criticized that “this situation entails the impossibility of doing end-of-year events and extracurricular activities, which remain restricted and even blended attendance is maintained in Secondary without explanation by the Ministry of Education of Murcia «. »We await solutions immediately in the framework of work tables with decision-making capacity and in which the educational community is represented«, FAPA concluded.