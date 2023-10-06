The organization said that its index, which tracks the most traded food commodities in the world, recorded 121.5 points last month, compared to 121.6 points after the adjustment in August.

The preliminary reading for August recorded 121.4 points.

The September index recorded a decline of 10.7 percent year-on-year and a decline of 24 percent from the all-time high reached in March 2022 in the wake of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Global wheat prices fell 1.6 percent thanks to strong supplies and good production expectations in Russia. Rice prices fell 0.5 percent last month amid a decline in export demand, after rising by about ten percent in August.

The sugar price index jumped 9.8 percent compared to August, reaching the highest level since November 2010, in light of growing concerns due to expectations of a lack of global supply in the coming season, linked to fears of the impact of the El Niño climate phenomenon on production.

Vegetable oil prices fell 3.9 percent, and dairy product prices fell 2.3 percent, the ninth monthly decline in a row. Meat prices fell by 1 percent.