Spiders has confirmed that it can be updated for free and the new DLC will bring more hours of gameplay and characters.

At the end of last year it was confirmed that GreedFall was going to have a delivery for the next generation consoles with graphical improvements for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, but since then we have not heard from the fantasy RPG developed by Spiders. Up to now. The game already has a release date on these systems. It will be available from June 30 and it will not do it alone.

Greedfall will have graphical improvements and a new expansionGreedFall Gold Edition includes the base game and a new expansion: The Vespe ConspiracyAvailable to console and PC users, it takes us deeper into the untapped lands of Teer Fradee, with new enemies, outfitted with a narrative that promises to be twisted, and will expand on one of the highest-rated aspects of the original game. In the official description they urge us to “reach a new world and forge a destiny while making friends or betraying companions or entire factions.”

If you already have Greedfall on PS4 or Xbox One, you can take advantage of its free update and the power to transfer the saved data to the new version. On a technical level, the details are to “enjoy a resolution of up to 4K, greatly improved visuals, fast loading and 60 FPS in performance mode on Xbox Series X | S and PS5”.

Both the next-gen version and the Vespe Conspiracy DLC will be available from the date indicated, granting the opportunity to revive a fantasy adventure or embarking for the first time. If you want to know more, don’t miss our Greedfall analysis.

