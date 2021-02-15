The Selection begins this Monday a very special work week. After almost three months of inactivity, the Spanish team returns to meet again in the Ciudad del Fútbol of Las Rozas to prepare their two qualifying matches that will finally give them the ticket to the 2022 Euro Cup.

Spain was left wanting to close its pass to the continental tournament in 2020. It could not be, the Covid modified its plans on several occasions. This Thursday he will visit Azerbaijan and next Tuesday (February 22) he will receive Poland. With a victory or two draws, he will have that long-awaited pass to the Eurocup and will be in the place he deserves, among the best 16 teams from the old continents.

Vilda will have its best players in this call. There is no loss of importance. Yes, new incorporations, such as Laia Alexandri, Maite Oroz or Eva Navarro, the young women are stepping up. Mariona, who was doubtful, has finally been able to travel to the capital to meet her companions. Both Paredes and Lola will not travel to Azerbaijani territory to avoid having to pass the quarantine imposed in France. Yes they will be against the Poles.

February 2021 will go down in La Roja history again. Spain has a pristine qualifying phase (they have only given up a draw) that they want to complete with that qualification for England 2022. They have it in their hand.