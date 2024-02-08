













Original story: A rumor is circulating on social networks that the new movie The Fantastic Four He already has his Reed Richards. Supposedly, actor Pedro Pascal will be in charge of giving life to the leader of Marvel's first family in his debut within the MCU.

The information comes from the alleged Instagram profile of Matt Shankman, director of this new version of The Fantastic Four. in a story shared news that new information about the actors guild indicated that Pedro Pascal will be Reed Richards.

However, Matt Shankman's profile looks a little unreal. Not to mention that neither Pedro Pascal nor Marvel confirm anything so far. An announcement of this caliber would be revealed with great fanfare. Therefore, we must take this as a rumor until we have official confirmation either from the actor or the studio.

It should be noted that the election of Pedro Pascal has been rumored for several months. Some insiders believe that it will be he and Vanessa Kirby who will give life to Reed Richards and Sue Storm in this version. With The Fantastic Four Coming to the big screen again in 2025, we should already have news about at least the casting. So you have to be vigilant.

What do we know about the new Fantastic Four movie?

The new movie The Fantastic Four will serve as your introduction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Although Reed Richards had an appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessthis is a different version than the one we will see in this movie. This was to take advantage of the multiversal aspect.

Source: Marvel Comics

The film will be directed by Matt Shankman, who directed the series of WandaVision for Marvel. Its premiere is scheduled for May 2, 2025 and filming is expected to begin in August 2024. Although it has been quite delayed since it was first announced, so things can still change. Are you excited about a new version of this family?

