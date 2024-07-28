Marvel Studios, within the framework of San Diego Comic-Con 2024, announced the official title of the new Fantastic Four movie. That will be The Fantastic Four: First StepsThis revelation took place in Hall H of this convention.

He also presented a special video of this film. It should be noted that it was not a trailer as such, since filming only started in mid-July 2024. There is not enough material yet.

This video of The Fantastic Four: First Steps It was made by Future Foundation and it’s like an old science documentary. The video features Mr. Fantastic, played by Pedro Pascal, presenting a science-focused show called Fantastic Science (Science Fiction).

This film shows the crew in the midst of a jet engine explosion. It also features Reed Richards and Ben Grimm, played by Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

Both are preparing for space travel. They are apparently seen as if they were celebrities. There are even flying cars, something that many thought we would see in the future. It is after that that their takeoff into space can be seen.

At the end, the eye of Galactus appears on the scene, peering through a window. He is the enemy to be defeated in The Fantastic Four: First Steps and he will surely be a very difficult opponent.

In The Fantastic Four: First Steps Galactus will be voiced by actor Ralph Ineson. Silver Surfer will also appear, played by actress Julia Garner. Another actor who will be involved is John Malkovich, but it is not known what role he has assigned.

Vanessa Kirby and Joseph Quinn will play Sue and Johnny Storm, respectively. The film is set to be released in the United States on July 25, 2025.

In addition to the above, Marvel Studios announced that the Russo brothers will direct Avengers 5 and 6and that actor Robert Downey Jr. will play Doctor Doom.

