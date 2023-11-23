Hard times for Marvelas we have described in detail in several articles, but the casting for the future never ends: in fact, after the recent postponements of dates, which essentially postponed the entire MCU to 2025 (except Deadpool 3 which will debut next summer), it seems that the bad gods Fantastic Four is about to make its official debut and the name is certainly not one to be taken lightly.

Anya Taylor-Joywhich many of you remember for Peaky Blinders and others for having been The Queen of Chess (Queen’s Gambit) in the multi-celebrated series of Netflix she seems to be in talks with Marvel Studios to take the role of the villain in Fantastic Four. There is no information about the name of the villain he would play, although it was DanielRPK, the same insider who “spoiled” that Pedro Pascal was actually in negotiations for the role of Reed Richards, leader of the Fantastic Four.

It also seems that the Oscar winner, Javier Bardemis in the running to play the Devourer of Worlds aka Galactus and it also looks like there might be a sex change for his Heraldthe Silver Surfer aka Silver Surfer who could become a woman in the MCU. Although fans did not welcome this latest news, everyone knows that the events involving the Fantastic Four have to do with Galactus ergo it cannot be ruled out that Anya Taylor-Joy could be in the running for the role of the Silver Surfer.