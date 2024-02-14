













The rest of the team The Fantastic Four It will be made up of actors Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. They will be the ones who give life to Johnny Storm and Ben Grimm respectively. It has not yet been revealed who will be the villain of this installment, much less its actor.

Curiously, these are the actors that several rumors reported would be the protagonists for several months. The contracts were supposedly already close to being finalized just before the Hollywood strike. Surely it was because of all that problem that they were announced until now.

The new movie The Fantastic Four It is scheduled to premiere on July 25, 2025. So there is still plenty of time to get news about this production, such as its possible plot and of course the villains they will face. What did you think of this cast?

What is known about The Fantastic Four?

Very little is still known about the new movie. The Fantastic Fourbut it will be the first time they are part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Although Reed Richards already came out, it was only a brief appearance and it was also one of the multiple multiverse versions of him.

The film will be directed by Matt Shankman who was in charge of the series WandaVision. At the moment it is unknown how it will connect with the rest of the MCU, but it will arrive before the next films. avengers. So it is very likely that we will see them united against the new villain of this multiversal saga.

