One of the next projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is another reboot of The Fantastic Four. It revealed its stars months ago, but now we have our first photos of everyone together. All thanks to a selfie of the new Reed Richards, Pedro Pascal.

The selfie was shared via Pedro Pascal’s Instagram account and features him, Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm) and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm). Although none of them have their outfit The Fantastic Four.

Apparently the photo was taken in the dressing rooms of a set, since behind them you can see large mirrors as well as different recording equipment. They will surely do some of their first camera tests, as Pedro Pascal added a text to the post that says ‘Our first mission‘.

The new movie of The Fantastic Four Its release date is scheduled for July 25, 2025.There’s exactly one year left so they’re sure to start production and we might get a first trailer in a few months. Do you think they’ll finally do justice to Marvel’s first family in the cinema?

What do we know about the new Fantastic Four movie?

The story of The Fantastic Four It is still a mystery but there are already elements to give us an idea. The Marvel Studios boss confirmed that it will take place in the 1960s and will serve as an origin story for the family within the MCU. In addition, the main villain will be Galactus who will be accompanied by a female version of Silver Surfer.

In four behind the scenes, this new film will be directed by Matt Shankman. He already has a history with Marvel Studios, as he was the director of the series Wandavision. Its script was written by Josh Friedman who worked on War of the Worlds, Avatar: The Way of Water, Terminator: Dark Fate and Planet of the Apes: New Kingdom. Sounds like a promising movie.

