Sue Storm is the alter ego of the Invisible Woman. Despite the fact that past versions of The Fantastic 4 in the cinema put Reed Richards in the spotlight, the MCU will focus on this heroine. According to the rumor, this would be the reason why Marvel would have started looking for the actress to play her before the rest of the heroes.

The information comes from insider DanielRPK. According to him, although all the members of the team will appear, the story of his new movie in the MCU will be centered on Sue Storm. It should be noted that this rumor must be taken with care, since this insider has a patchy track record regarding his revelations.

Unfortunately fans will have to wait a while for any official information on the fantastic four. Due to the Hollywood strike, both Disney and Marvel decided to stop their search for actors for the project. So we probably won’t know anything about casting until this conflict is resolved.

What other rumors are there about the Fantastic 4?

Of course there are many other rumors related to the fantastic fourperhaps due to the lack of official information. One of the most notorious is that Vanessa Kirby, actress of Mission Impossible: Fallout, will be in charge of giving life to Sue Storm.

As for the rest of the cast, there were rumors that actors Adam Driver and Penn Bagley were in the running for Reed Richards, but neither have gotten it. Meanwhile, rumors claim that Johnny Storm has already found his new actor in the form of Joseph Quinn, who played Eddie Munson in Stranger Things.

Source: Netflix.

Finally, it is said that The Thing will be a creature made entirely by CGI, but with the voice of someone very famous. Although at the moment there are no names related to this colossus, fans want actor Jason Segel to be the one to lend his voice.. Do you have in mind the perfect actors for the fantastic four?

