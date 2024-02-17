According to recent rumors, it seems that the film The Fantastic 4 will see the presence of Galactus with at his side Silver Surfer.

If this rumor were to be confirmed by official sources, this would mark the first live-action appearance of both characters since Fantastic Four and the Silver Surferfilm directed by Tim Story released theatrically in 2007.

This rumor comes from the well-known insider Jeff Sneiderwho also revealed that the film is supposed to be based on the Galactus Trilogy, a comics run that saw the iconic villain face the four superheroes for the first time. In that story, as well as in the aforementioned film by Tim Story, the arrival of Galactus is announced by the Silver Surfer, who reaches Earth to warn it of his imminent end.

Sneider also revealed that, according to the information he has, Marvel would like to have a Javier Bardem, while there is still no news regarding the possible interpreter of the Silver Surfer. Finally, the insider states that the film will also feature Doctor Doomprobably in one of the post-credits scenes.

Regarding the possible presence of Bardem in the film, Jeff Sneider specified that this indiscretion comes from the same person who initially told him that Pedro Pascal would play Reed Richards. As we know, this rumor later proved to be correct.

To conclude we remind you that The Fantastic 4 will have protagonists Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/La Cos; And Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/The Human Torch. The film's release date is set for July 25, 2025.