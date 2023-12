The tribute for Fabio Quagliarella before Sampdoria-Lecco. Sampdoria reference shareholder Matteo Manfredi gave a special shirt with the number 27 to the former captain who greeted the public present starting from the South: the fans dedicated the banner “106 emotions given…thank you captain” to him, then up to the North who welcomed him with a “Thank you for everything Fabio” (by Valerio Arrichiello)



