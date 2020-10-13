Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is known for her impeccable style and fearlessness. Recently, the BMC had demolished the alleged illegal construction at his Bandra house. Whose case is going on in the Bombay High Court. Kangana compared it to the Ram temple when her office was demolished. Now he has shared some pictures on a Twitter. These pictures have an idol of Lord Rama and a postcard written by a fan.

Kangana Ranaut shared these pictures, writing, “My fans and friends are deeply saddened by the illegal sabotage of my house. These sculptures will enhance the beauty and divinity of my temple, which has been mercilessly broken. It will make me feel That there is more kindness in the world than cruelty. ” There is also a postcard written in Hindi with these pictures.

See Kangana Ranaut’s tweet here-

My fans / friends were pained to see the illegal demolition of my house, this collective gesture of theirs has moved me, these idols will enhance the beauty and divinity of my temple which was brutally broken will always remind me there is more kindness in the world than cruelty ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ViBleaBcxg – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 13, 2020

Fans being appreciated

Kangana Ranaut received these gifts, her fans are being highly appreciated. One wrote, “This is a great example of Kangana fandom. I did not write a note. Even after weeks of demolishing the alleged illegal construction in the house, I have nothing to say. I hope the High Court (Bombay High Court) Takes the right decision and never lets it happen again to anyone else. “

BMC breaks illegal construction in Kangana house

Let me tell you that, recently, Kangana compared Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). After this, Sanjay Raut, leader of the ruling party Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, threatened him not to come to Mumbai. After this, the dispute between the two had increased considerably. Later, the BMC, which came under Shiv Sena, pasted a notice of illegal construction on Kangana’s house and broke it within 24 hours. Kangana has appealed in the Bombay High Court regarding this.

