London (dpa)

Today, England witnessed the announcement that thousands of fans would be allowed to attend stadiums during major sporting events as of May 17, which was prohibited in the last period due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced today that people in England will be able to embrace their family members and friends again, starting next week.

At a news conference in London, Johnson said that in addition to easing restrictions on May 17, the rules regarding physical distancing would be relaxed.

The situation has improved in Britain, with regard to infection rates, over the past few months. Measures to ease restrictions include allowing up to 10,000 fans to attend the stands during high-profile sporting events in open stadiums, in which physical distancing can be observed.

This enables the matches of the last two rounds of the Premier League to be played with the presence of fans.

According to media reports, about 500 fans of the visiting team would be allowed to attend each match.