The gathering of ‘A two bands’ returns like every week to analyze the moment that Real Murcia and FC Cartagena are experiencing in their respective categories. The Grana team is already one step away from promotion to the First Federation after beating Rayo Cantabria. Those of Mario Simón, given his great opportunity.

Efesé is experiencing a sweet moment after the promotion of the subsidiary and the great season of the first team. The management of Belmonte and Breis bears fruit in a Cartagena that smiles and is already looking forward to the next season.