Yeclano has announced the ticket prices for the Copa del Rey match against Granada that will be played at La Constitución on Sunday, November 13. The subscribers will pay 25 euros in advance and 30 at the box office. Those who do not have the pass will have to pay 35 euros if purchased before the day of the match and 40 at the box office in the general stands and 40 euros in advance and 45 on the day of the match if it is in the stands.

Some figures that have generated rejection among the Yeclano Deportivo fans due to their high cost in such a complicated situation and there are numerous negative comments both on social networks and those made public by numerous fans.

FIRST ROUND –

November 13

Alfaro-Cartagena

(12 hours)

At. Paso-Real Murcia

(12 hours)

Algar-Celtic

(16 hours)

Yeclano-Granada

(17 hours)

The closest precedent in the Copa del Rey against a Second Division was the match that the Barça team played against Elche in January 2020, where general admission was 15 euros in advance and 20 at the box office. Some prices for the Granada match that fans have described as “exorbitant”.

Visit of Celta to El Algar



On the other hand, unless the Cartagena City Council decides at the last minute that the Algar-Celta should be played at the Cartagonova, municipal sources practically assume that the Copa del Rey will be played at the charming Sánchez Luengo pitch, where everything is ready to start the first works in the next few days.

The City Council plans to comply with the requirements requested by the Spanish Federation to celebrate the match in the small Cartagena deputation, after a meeting between political leaders and officials of the Department of Sports, yesterday, where the first steps were already taken to condition the Sánchez Luengo. The visit to the facilities of a stands company approved by the RFEF, yesterday, Wednesday, began the expansion of the capacity by around 3,000 locations, the minimum required by the rules of the competition.

Sources consulted by this newspaper do not rule out modifying the sporting activity at the Sánchez Luengo, in the coming days, to begin a profound remodeling of the field. There are already contacts with companies to install two modules, one as a press room and the other as anti-doping, which will remain in El Algar after the match on November 13.

It is also necessary to improve the artificial grass (it is 12 years old) with machines and rubber, paint, increase the lighting to a minimum power of 600 lumens and enable a second access in one of the funds. There is already an evacuation plan, another document required by the RFEF, and the current changing rooms will be improved.