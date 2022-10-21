Al Ain (Union)

The fans painted a wonderful painting, in the stands of Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain, in the final of the most expensive cups, where the stands were filled with fans of the two teams who came early to the stadium, more than 3 hours before the start, and interacted with the offers made by the Football Association, before “the kickoff.” », where the stadium appeared at its best, with the celebration of lights and lasers, and the image of the precious cup, which was the focus of the celebration.

The interaction also came through the audience’s use of the “mobile” lights, after the lights were turned off in the stadium, then the cup appeared, and the young child came out presenting the match ball, which was decorated with the cup’s logo, wearing the team shirt, with the background sound on the child’s tongue that the “white” shirt is the dream. The great, and thank you to those who have fulfilled my dreams, then the logo of the two clubs appears on the field, in the middle of them is the image of the big cup with a laser, before the whistle of the New Zealand international referee, Conger.

While the audience interacted with the activities presented by a number of bands outside the stadium before the match, the final turned into a large mass carnival, similar to a celebration in the major global finals.

With the start of the match, the “Loyal Earthquake” appeared in the stands for the “Al Annabi” fans, and the loyal “King” responded by raising the flags in the spectacle of sportsmanship, especially since the precious cup raised the slogan “There is no loser” and all are winners in the Grand Final.