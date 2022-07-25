Club América is one of the most demanding teams in the entire Liga MX. The Eagles are required to compete for the title every tournament and not winning the championship is a failure in their books. The azulcrema squad has not managed to be a protagonist in recent years. The Coapa team’s board has been harshly criticized by her fans for the results and the lack of weight reinforcements in recent seasons.
In this context, a sector of the American fans begins to show annoyance with the team’s performance, specifically with the management of coach Fernando Ortiz. The ‘Tano’ took over the reins of the club after the dismissal of Santiago Solari and got the squad to rebound after a bad start in Clausura 2022. The board decided to renew the Argentine coach and give him confidence for Apertura 2022.
However, so far it seems that the bet has not been correct. America is in position 15 in the general table after adding a win, a draw and two losses. ‘Tano’ Ortiz’s team has only been able to get four points at the start of Liga MX. To this we must add the two defeats suffered against Chelsea and Manchester City in friendly matches.
In the most recent duel, América fell to Xolos de Tijuana at Estadio Caliente by a score of 2-0. This result especially infuriated the followers of the Eagles because the border team is one of the weakest in Liga MX and clearly surpassed them in this duel.
So far it seems that the board has no intention of replacing Fernando Ortiz despite the poor results. However, if the situation continues to worsen, the ‘Tano’ process could be abruptly interrupted.
