Club América came close to being able to win a Liga MX title again, unfortunately for their cause they were eliminated from the competition in the semifinals, despite the fact that they looked like the favorites to lift the championship.
In this way, a sector of the fans is upset by these results and wants the board to do what is necessary to finally add another title to their showcases and so far with just over a month to go before the start of the Clausura 2023 There have been no transcendental modifications to think that the team will now win the title.
For the cream-blue fans, there must be forceful movements that shake the team and they not only refer to transfers, but also to the casualties that must be made, since more than one has not convinced during their stay in Coapa and it is not about cleaning up and firing by half, but if there are some punctual players who should not continue, well, in addition, their contract expires next summer, according to the azulcrema fans on the portal i am eagle.
The Guaraní central defender lost ownership of the team since his injury, although he recovered for the final phase, he was no longer required by the coaching staff and with six months to go until the contract ends they should leave the team to leave some economic compensation .
The Colombian has been in doubt in recent tournaments and it seems that it is time for him to leave the team and bring in a new element that contributes different things and, in addition, to be able to get some profit from his record that expires in summer.
The Uruguayan attacker is another player whose contract expires in the summer and the Águilas should find him a place for this next tournament at another club in order to get some money and bring in a new attacker.
