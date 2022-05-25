‘The fans love Luis Díaz’: veteran reveals Liverpool’s intimacy

The Spaniard Adrián San Miguel (Sevilla, 1987) has been in the Liverpool dressing room for three years, but it seems as if he has been 30. Few know the mechanisms of the ‘Reds’ like the Andalusian, who faces this Champions League final as the most important game of his career and with the possibility of adding the most coveted title to his record.

A few days before the ball rolls in Paris, the Liverpool goalkeeper revealed details of the intimacy of the Colombian Luis Díaz team. Precisely, ‘Lucho’ was one of the men that San Miguel emphasized.

‘Luis has not reached his maximum level of English’

“Luis Díaz is a phenomenon, although his level of English has not yet reached the maximum and he is there learning, giving his classes, to be able to have that communication with all his classmates. But when it comes to football, it is a universal language. Luis does not need much, but to act,” San Miguel told the Efe agency in an exclusive interview.

“Since he arrived, he has helped us a lot, he has adapted to the team and the way of playing in a supernatural way,” added the Spanish goalkeeper, who is one of the oldest in Jürgen Klopp’s squad.

“And then we have a good group of Latinos in the locker room who help him with everything he needs. He has gotten off to a good start here, heThe fans love him and I would say that he is one of the players in the best shape for how the season has ended. He is a different player”, concluded the goalkeeper.

