It was therefore set aside Manuel Pellegriniwhich continues to be discussed by some decision-makers both during the past year and the current one. The chants “board of directors resign”, “Haro jumps onto the field and scores a goal”, “where is the money?” or “you don’t deserve this shirt” were directed at footballers and leaders.

Manuel Pellegrini has led Betis to qualify for European competition in four consecutive seasons and has also won a Copa del Rey with the club, which is why he has the affection of the green and white fans who, however, does not excuse himas the locker room leader that he is, of the bad situation the team is currently going through.

In any case, the shouts and chants yesterday focused on the players and the leaders since a large part of The green and white fans understand that Manuel Pellegrini has seen how he progressively has fewer resources in his squad to be able to achieve the objectives. Betis fans are also very angry that, after nineteen days of the winter transfer market, the club has not been able to incorporate any new footballer, having gotten rid of two players.









Pellegrini: «All reactions have a degree of veracity and a fictitious degree»

Pellegrini, after the game, was asked about the fans’ criticism of the team. «All reactions have a degree of truth and a fictitious degree. Everyone believes they have a solution and it is not easy to find it. I am not exempt from criticismsometimes the results are not given. “I would not separate who is more to blame, we have to be together to move this forward,” said the Chilean who did not hide that the team is not in the ideal situation, not only sportingly, but also mentally. «It is a very complicated moment of the season. We have lost several games in a row, at home we have not been able to get points, we have had a significant number of injuries… Regardless of that, I think the team is having a nervous moment. Even the reaction of the fans at the beginning of the game indicates that there is dissatisfaction. We have to see a way to solve it. It’s the most difficult timethe results indicate it and the position in the table is the worst. It has been an even four years and we now have a lack of results that does not allow us to be in the position we want. The solution is in unity and finding the best possible way to improve the situation. Sensations? Frustration for what we are experiencing, what has happened, the way this game played out… We were all excited to get the three points at home and be at the top of the table. We all have to close ranks together and see what is the best path to take,” he analyzed.