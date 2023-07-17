Alvaro Fidalgo reappeared with the America club this weekend in the victory of the Eagles over the Puebla in a duel corresponding to matchday 3 of the Apertura 2023. The Spanish midfielder was able to participate in this match despite being suspended for one more game. The regulations of the Liga MX allowed the participation of “Maguito” because the Azulcremas have three players called up by the Mexican National Team.
Fidalgo started the match as a starter and played the 90 minutes. This was the first appearance of the European midfielder with America after being sent off in the second leg semifinal of the Clausura 2023 against Chivas de Guadalajara. What caught our attention in the match is that a sector of Azulcremas fans still hasn’t forgotten the tremendous mistake made by the Spaniard in the National Classic.
Some Club América fans hissed and booed Álvaro Fidalgo when the local sound introduced him at the start of the match. The Spaniard responded to these criticisms with a great performance against the team from La Franja.
Álvaro Fidalgo has not hidden from the cream-blue fans after the elimination against Chivas de Guadalajara. The ‘Maguito’ has accepted responsibility for him in the terrible result obtained against the Sacred Flock.
The Real Madrid youth squad player faced the media just a few minutes after losing the Clásico Nacional and took responsibility for his action. This stated on May 22, 2023:
“I’m the number one person responsible for elimination. I feel like I screwed it all up”
– Álvaro Fidalgo in mixed zone
After leaving the team with one less player in the second leg semifinal against Chivas, Fidalgo went from being one of the favorites of the American fans to a villain. The Spanish midfielder will seek to win over the fans of America again in the 2023 Apertura with performances like the one he offered on Saturday against Puebla. Will he make it?
