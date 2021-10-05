It finally happened, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will have his latest DLC character and it turned out to be Sora from the series Kingdom hearts. The question is, how did it get there? What was the reason for putting it in this title?

Do you remember the poll in which players from all over the world were asked which character should be added to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate? That’s where the fans decided that Sora would be the character to add to this exclusive Nintendo Switch title.

Now, the presentation of this character happens during the last presentation that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will have. The announcement came with the explanation of Sora’s movements, from the most basic to the most complex.

Sora has some attacks of fire, thunder and other basic abilities that we see in Kingdom hearts. Something that may not be very funny to fans is that yes, this character can emulate some of the magic like ‘curaga’, but, it does not have any healing effect.

Likewise, it was explained how Sora can recover during a fight with by moving Sonic Blade. We also have a new music scene related to Kingdom hearts and much more. When does this DLC arrive for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate? October 18.

We also recommend: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: Disney wouldn’t want Sora in the game

Will there be no more updates within Super Smash Bros. Ultimate?

Now, the question that many are asking about Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is if there will be no more adjustments to the game. What is a fact and we can already anticipate is that the conclusion of the fighters was reached through DLC.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate It could receive more basic updates to balance the game, especially since it is used for competitions. But, for this to happen, both Masahiro Sakurai as Nintendo must decide whether to continue doing this work or not.

Kingdom Hearts series coming to Nintendo Switch

Right at the end of the presentation, Masahiro Sakurai confirmed what the arrival of Sora to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The remasters of Kingdom hearts and the third installment in the series will be available on the Nintendo Switch at a date to be confirmed.

This will be a good opportunity for users of Nintendo switch to play the franchise of Kingdom hearts through this hybrid console.

With all this, what did you think Sora from Kingdom hearts outside the chosen character be the last character of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate? Do not stop following this conversation through our server Discord. Also remember that we have a channel of Youtube with a lot of anime content, video games and many things that you surely like.

Source