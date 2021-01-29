Facundo Campazzo is not forgotten in Spain. His recent arrival in the NBA did not overshadow what he did in Real Madrid and in Denver he received a pampering from a distance. He was chosen as the MVP of the decade in the ACB league.

With a 55.4% Of the votes, the Argentine point guard won the award in a final in which he had to face virtually his former Real Madrid teammate Sergio Llull.

To get there, Campazzo beat Rudy Fernández in the round of 16, with 62% support. He then eliminated Marcelinho Huertas (61.8%) in the quarterfinals, seeing them in the semifinals with another former teammate, Jaycee Carroll, whom he defeated with 57.6% of the votes.

Luka Doncic, Nikola Mirotic, Juan Carlos Navarro, Fran Vázquez, Toko Shengelia, Fernando San Emeterio, Ante Tomic, Bojan Dubljevic, Walter Tavares, Sergio Rodríguez and Felipe Reyes participated in the survey uploaded to the official Twitter account of the Endesa League.

In Spain, Campazzo raised three Endesa SuperCopa (2014, 2018 and 2019), two Copa del Rey (2015 and 2020), three ACB Leagues (2015, 2019 and 2019) and two Euroleague (2015 and 2018). At the individual level, meanwhile, he was elected MVP of the 2020 Cup, the 2019 and 2020 Super Cups and the League final in 2019.

All these achievements earned him the inclusion of the ACB for the vote of the best player of the decade in the tournament, despite the fact that his European excursion did not start so well when in 2014 he left Peñarol de Mar del Plata as the best basketball player in the National League.

That year he did not have the necessary opportunities, so the team from the capital sent him on loan to UCAM Murcia, a place where he demonstrated all his potential and was part of a historic campaign. His team reached the playoffs, where they lost precisely to Real Madrid in three games. And when he returned, two years later, he no longer had a roof.

In total, in 210 games in the ACB he averaged 10.1 points for a PIR of 12.8.

Old acquaintances. Facundo Campazzo and Luka Doncic shone together at Real Madir and now in the NBA they were rivals. Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

At the end of November 2020, after months of speculation, Campazzo arrived in the NBA, where he still does not have the minutes or the statistics that he handled in Europe.

This Friday could have a new opportunity, when the Denver Nuggets visit, at 22.30 in Argentina, the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center. His team will seek the sixth straight victory in the regular phase of the most important basketball league in the world. So far, the point guard has played 18 games, adding 62 points, 24 assists and 13 steals.