Club Deportivo Guadalajara was excited to start the semifinals against their staunch rival, Club América, however, after the 0-1 defeat at home, everything has fallen apart and they are close to being eliminated, as they will have to win against less with two goals in the second leg to advance to the grand final, something that looks quite complicated.
The rojiblanco team had several opportunities to open the scoring in the first leg, but the cream-blue goalkeeper, Luis Angel Malagon he took it upon himself to be the Eagles’ key man in the game and prevented his frame from falling.
On the other hand, on social networks there was talk of the differences offered by the goalkeepers in the match, the fans in general and many identified with Guadalajara in particular were in charge of pointing out another “culprit” for the defeat suffered in this National Classic.
After the National Classic, a part of the rojiblancos Twitter users converted to Alexis Vega in trend, and they charged against him because they considered that he was not up to the task in this match being one of the club’s leaders.
And it is that, precisely the attacker was the one who could not convert him twice to Malagon in the first half, in addition to not having had a great individual performance. As if that were not enough, he has gone 10 games without scoring against his eternal rival, which is why many could not take his scoring drought any longer.
In addition to the memes that emerged against vegafans and journalists realized the low level of Alexis Vega.“We have been waiting for 4 years for Alexis Vega’s p*** marr** to appear in important games and he continues to shit*** on his legs”, lashed out one of the users.
“Alexis Vega is more excited when she sees Diego Boneta”, tweeted the journalist from ESPN, Alvaro Morales.
